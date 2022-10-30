Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Grows By 26.5%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codex DNA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Codex DNA by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Codex DNA by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Codex DNA by 696.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DNAY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,486. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 59.86% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.