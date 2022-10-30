Short Interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Declines By 17.7%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CohBar Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. CohBar has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. As a group, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

