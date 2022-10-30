Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Grows By 18.9%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $9.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

