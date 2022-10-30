Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Declines By 20.0%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Colicity Trading Down 33.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065. Colicity has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

