Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declines By 10.5%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBAN shares. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

