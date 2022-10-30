Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Rises By 10.8%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $510.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.51. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.