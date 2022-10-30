Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Increases By 10.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 1,092,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

CWEGF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

