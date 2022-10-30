Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Drops By 15.6%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CYCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CYCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 93,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,814. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.