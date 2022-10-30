Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 19.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,057.6 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
DCNSF stock remained flat at $16.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.