Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 19.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,057.6 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

DCNSF stock remained flat at $16.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

