Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Decreases By 11.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

DGLY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

