Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Drops By 23.5%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 1.3 %

DWACU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

