Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Grows By 27.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRXGF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

