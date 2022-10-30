Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Decreases By 20.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Price Performance

EDAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,565. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.86 million, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

