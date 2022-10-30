Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Expands By 38.9%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

