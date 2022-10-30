Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Increases By 39.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, EVP Markus Limberger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
