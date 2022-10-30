Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Increases By 39.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

About Enerpac Tool Group

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.