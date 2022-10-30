Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Drops By 14.7%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

ESQ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,447. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

