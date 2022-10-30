Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Rises By 35.6%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.07 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
