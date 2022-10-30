Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Expands By 39.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of FFXDF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

