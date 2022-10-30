Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Drops By 10.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.