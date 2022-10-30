Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 49.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.6 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

Read More

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

