Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 49.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.6 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
