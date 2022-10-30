Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Increases By 31.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.19.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.