Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Increases By 38.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.5 days.
Givaudan Stock Down 2.9 %
GVDBF traded down $86.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,914.00. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,645.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5,242.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,013.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,371.56.
Givaudan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDBF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.