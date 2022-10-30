Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Increases By 38.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.5 days.

Givaudan Stock Down 2.9 %

GVDBF traded down $86.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,914.00. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,645.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5,242.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,013.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,371.56.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.