Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expands By 29.0%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

