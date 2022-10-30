Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Rises By 27.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 120.69% and a negative net margin of 1,000.63%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.