Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Grows By 14.5%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.14 on Friday, hitting $364.28. 454,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,705. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.