Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Declines By 31.9%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $215,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

