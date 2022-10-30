Short Interest in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Grows By 29.1%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 790,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JWSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 75,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $24,612,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 216,910 shares during the period.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

