Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Increases By 9.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 30.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOANN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. JOANN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is -31.21%.

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

