Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Expands By 28.6%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ JAQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,870. Jupiter Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.