Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Drops By 10.2%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

KALV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

