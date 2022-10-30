Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Drops By 13.6%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,566,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 29.6 %

NASDAQ:LSEAW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

