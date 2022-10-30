Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Increases By 90.4%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 125,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Lesaka Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,163,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LSAK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

