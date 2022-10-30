Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Drops By 13.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of MGYR stock remained flat at $12.46 during trading on Friday. 15,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
