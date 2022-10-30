Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Drops By 13.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock remained flat at $12.46 during trading on Friday. 15,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.