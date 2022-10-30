Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Declines By 12.5%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity stock remained flat at 92.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of 86.19 and a 12-month high of 116.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 92.60.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. It operates in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. The company was founded by Navjeet N. Dhillon on May 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

