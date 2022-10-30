Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Declines By 12.5%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
Mainstreet Equity stock remained flat at 92.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of 86.19 and a 12-month high of 116.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 92.60.
About Mainstreet Equity
