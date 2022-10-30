Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Increases By 93.2%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 24.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGYWW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 71,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,788. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

Featured Stories

