Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Increases By 31.6%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €34.00 ($34.69) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

