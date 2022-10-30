Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Increases By 31.6%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.16.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.