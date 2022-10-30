Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Declines By 25.0%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sasol Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SASOF remained flat at $17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.