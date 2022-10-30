Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Decreases By 25.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 38,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

