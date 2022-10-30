Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Expands By 22.3%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSSAF remained flat at $43.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSSAF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

