Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Expands By 19.4%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,548,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $760,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 142.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 709,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Stock Performance

Skydeck Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Skydeck Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.35.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

