Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Increases By 31.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,088. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Stories

