Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Drops By 23.0%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 83,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,709.67% and a negative return on equity of 139.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

