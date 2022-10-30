Short Interest in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Drops By 34.7%

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Spindletop Health Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,782. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.
Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile
Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spindletop Health Acquisition (SHCA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.