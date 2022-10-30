Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rises By 40.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

SPRB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,865. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

