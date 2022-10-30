Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Increases By 18.0%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,911,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

