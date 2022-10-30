Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Rises By 31.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,224.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVAUF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

