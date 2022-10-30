Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Decreases By 46.5%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 129,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,262.47%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

