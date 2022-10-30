Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expands By 18.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
SWK Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The firm has a market cap of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22. SWK has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SWK (SWKH)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.