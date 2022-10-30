Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expands By 18.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

SWK Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The firm has a market cap of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22. SWK has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SWK by 190.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.