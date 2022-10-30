Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 25.9%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TIIAY shares. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.28) to €0.24 ($0.24) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.21.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

