Short Interest in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Increases By 31.0%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 604,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 213,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

